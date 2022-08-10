Canola field (copy)

The Pacific Northwest Canola Association will have a representative on a panel that will advise the Washington Department of Ecology about how farmers can profit from the low-carbon fuel standard.

Farm groups were unrepresented until recently on a panel formed to advise the Washington Department of Ecology on how farmers and timberland owners can profit from the state's low-carbon fuel standard.

The panel has met twice with conservation groups, government agencies, the timber industry, out-of-state companies, the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community and the Washington Physicians for Social Responsibility represented.

