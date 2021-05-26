The mild winter and regionwide drought have stalled this year’s grass crop, leaving it patchier than usual in much of the West and making wildfires less likely to go on uninterrupted runs across rangeland.
But those same conditions helped more fast-burning fine fuels such as cheatgrass carry over from last year, a deep concern for firefighters and analysts as the drought expands.
Matt Reeves, research ecologist with the Human Dimensions Program of the USDA Forest Service Rocky Mountain Research Station in Missoula, Mont., uses remote sensing tools to evaluate rangelands.
He said in a May 3 podcast that 82% of U.S. rangelands are expected to experience reduced yields of fuel and forage. There have been deeper losses, but these are some of the most widespread ever.
He reported yields 20-50% below average in eastern Oregon and Washington, the Upper Snake River Plain that includes much of Idaho, half to two-thirds of California — mainly in central and northern regions — and the Southwest.
Losses in the Northern Great Plains are the most widespread, he said.
Factors include high temperatures and low precipitation from December through February and low soil moisture, Reeves said.
He told Capital Press May 24 that fuel and forage yield reductions are expected on about three-quarters of U.S. rangeland. That is down from his May 3 prediction, due to recent precipitation in some areas.
Reeves said substantially below-average yield on current-year fuels that are a quarter-inch in diameter or smaller could result in reduced spread rates and flame lengths. But that can vary based on factors such as fuel moisture and whether taller, denser fuels dot grasslands.
Some areas that had strong growing conditions in 2020 now have more dead fuel, he said. That makes them “flashy,” and can enable a wildfire to keep burning and move faster.
Steve Larrabee, fire analyst at the National Interagency Coordination Center in Boise, said that even though growth is down in much of the West, “that’s not the whole story because some places still have substantial carryover fuels from prior years."
“And we have seen in places pretty significant successive years of above-average growth,” he said, “so those carryover fuels are already pretty loaded up to begin with.”
Drought slows the growth of new and established plants, a positive in that fires burn in a less continuous fuel bed that is less likely to reach shrubs, taller "ladder" fuels or tree canopies, Larrabee said.
Initial-attack opportunities increase when fires are spottier and less intense than they would be in a continuous fuel “carpet.”
But drought conditions also mean existing woody fuels are dry, live vegetation is stressed, and “stuff that is green and doesn’t normally burn could burn — and the season could start earlier,” he said.