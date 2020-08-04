Crews contained the 455-acre Hubby Fire, five miles southeast of Boise Airport, at 8 p.m. Aug. 3 after keeping it away from structures and hay bales.
U.S. Bureau of Land Management officials on Aug. 4 said firefighters continued to mop up hotspots as they progressed toward official control of the fire, expected that evening. The fire may have been human-caused, but an investigation continues, Fire Information Officer Jared Jablonski said.
The fire, on grass and brush in rolling terrain, started Aug. 3 near the intersection of Ten Mile Creek and Hubbard roads. Homes, outbuildings and hay bales were threatened during the first two-plus hours of the fire until firefighters stopped its forward progress, he said.
“Fortunately, we were able to get lots of resources on it in a very short time and get it knocked down,” Jablonski said. The effort involved personnel and equipment from BLM, the Idaho National Guard Orchard Training Area, and Boise, Kuna, Meridian and Eagle departments.
It’s a high-risk time of year for wildfire in the region, and visitors should be cautious, he said.
“Fuel is at critically low moisture levels,” Jablonski said.