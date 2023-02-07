More than a century after a blight wiped out the majority of American chestnut trees across the U.S., government officials are considering whether to allow a genetically modified version to spread in the wild.
USDA, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Food and Drug Administration are assessing the risks.
The impending decision has fueled a debate between those who say GM trees could help restore chestnuts to the landscape versus those who fear doing so could have negative environmental consequences.
According to Oregon State University's Extension Service, the hardwood American chestnut grew in vast stands across the continent when European settlers arrived.
In addition to eating the nuts, Americans also used chestnut wood to build fences, coffins and musical instruments.
Then chestnut blight, a lethal fungus infection from Asia, hit around 1900, decimating the population.
Since then, chestnut enthusiasts have been working to restore the trees.
"People have been trying to save the chestnut since its demise started," said Sara Fitzsimmons, chief conservation officer for the American Chestnut Foundation.
Researchers have explored many restoration methods, including reviving American chestnuts, cross-breeding varieties, biocontrol and genetic engineering. In the 1960s, researchers even exposed chestnut seeds to radiation in an attempt to create blight-tolerant mutations.
More recently, two promising approaches have moved to the forefront.
The first involves crossing American chestnut trees with Chinese and Japanese chestnut trees, which tend to survive blight. The hybrids are then bred back to American chestnuts.
Andrew Newhouse, co-director of the GM chestnut project, said backcrossing takes time, partly because a dozen or more genes interact to create blight resistance in Chinese chestnut trees.
The second approach involves cultivating a line of GM chestnut trees — called Darling 58 — developed by researchers at the State University of New York's College of Environmental Science and Forestry in partnership with the American Chestnut Foundation.
To create Darling 58, researchers added an enzyme from wheat to break down the toxin caused by blight.
Fitzsimmons called Darling 58 "a phenomenal breakthrough." Nevertheless, she believes in a multi-pronged restoration approach involving traditional breeding and genetic engineering.
"You have to use them in concert with one another. There's no silver bullet," she said.
For example, Darling 58 is more tolerant to blight, but naturally backcrossed trees perform better against phytophthora, a root rot.
Skeptics, however, warn of possible environmental consequences.
"Precaution is what's mandated here," said Anne Petermann, executive director of the Global Justice Ecology Project, an environmental group.
Historically, American chestnut trees often lived to be more than 200 years. If people plant GM chestnut trees widely and researchers later realize Darling 58 is problematic, it will be too late to recall the trees, said Petermann.
Petermann urges more time and testing before officials contemplate release.
Newhouse and Fitzsimmons said significant studies have already been done, and Fitzsimmons has created a database in which growers can track the trees they plant.
If Darling 58 gets approved for release, growers across much of the U.S. — including Idaho — could potentially plant the trees. Fitzsimmons said California, Oregon and Washington have moratoriums prohibiting chestnut material from being imported, but Idaho does not.
Researchers expect a decision this year on whether officials will allow Darling 58's release.
"I think it's pretty likely," said Fitzsimmons.
