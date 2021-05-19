A biotechnology company has taken a key step toward genetically editing hemp with an eye toward easing large-scale production of the crop.
Calyxt, a Minnesota-based plant technology firm, has transformed the hemp genome to provide a “proof of concept” that the crop can be altered with its TALEN method of using “gene scissors,” said Sarah Reiter, its chief business officer.
“For us, it’s sort of a dream crop. It also needs a ton of improvement to reach that potential,” Reiter said.
Achieving a more uniform plant height, reducing the amount of psychoactive THC compound and enhancing the size and consistency of seed are among the traits that Calyxt will now try to develop in hemp, she said.
The company expects to concentrate more on fiber and grain production than the plant’s CBD content, she said. Cannabidiol, or CBD, is an extract that’s popularly used for its healthful properties.
“We’re happy to work with them to utilize our technology but it’s not our immediate focus,” Reiter said of the hemp CBD market.
If the crop’s height is less variable, it would be easier to harvest. Lowering the THC content would prevent hemp from testing above the 0.3% regulatory threshold for marijuana, which remains illegal under federal law.
Apart from improving the quality of seed, the company also wants to encourage seeds to mature at the same time to maximize yield.
The process of developing those traits is expected to take three to five years for hemp, which the company typically achieves by deleting a gene to “up-regulate” other functions, Reiter said.
Hemp presents an exciting opportunity because it can produce fiber with less water and pesticides than cotton while also generating oil that can be used for biodiesel, she said.
“It’s also a great protein. It makes more protein than soy,” Reiter said.
Even so, the crop is “notoriously reluctant” to being gene-edited due to the complexity of its genome and such characteristics as female plants that develop male flowers, she said.
“There is a lot of complexity to any change you’re trying to make,” she said.
Calyxt plans to develop traits in breeder seed, which partnering hemp companies can then cross-pollinate with other varieties or multiply for the commercial market, Reiter said.
“The functionality could help wherever hemp is going,” she said.
Calyxt was incorporated in 2010. The company is also developing gene-edited soybeans, oats, wheat and alfalfa.
According to Calyxt, during the first quarter of 2021, the publicly traded firm had a net loss of $10 million on $4.4 million in revenues, compared to an $11 million loss on $2.4 million in revenues at this point last year.
The hemp industry is seeking consistent genetics and predictable outcomes, particularly since seed developed in the U.S. tends to be highly variable, said Beau Whitney, an economist with Whitney Economics who tracks the crop.
“Because they’re hybrids of marijuana strains, they’re unpredictable in terms of testing above 0.3% THC,” he said.
However, European seed companies are supplying hemp for the fiber market that’s reliably low in THC and otherwise has predictable traits, he said.
It appears Calyxt wants to speed up the process for bringing U.S. strains to an equivalent consistency with those from Europe, Whitney said. “That’s compelling but the proof is in the pudding.”
The company’s information about transforming the hemp genome is “extremely vague” but its history of developing herbicide resistant traits is likely “bad news,” said Bill Freese, science policy analyst for the Center for Food Safety, a nonprofit that’s critical of federal biotech oversight.
Herbicide-resistant crops can spur the growth of weeds that also resist them, requiring more to be sprayed, he said.
Meanwhile, gene editing isn’t needed to develop beneficial traits in hemp and other crops, Freese said. “You don’t necessarily need high-tech methods.”
Because gene-editing is such a new technology with unforeseen consequences, the USDA should take a stronger oversight role, he said. “Our general position with gene editing is it should be regulated.”