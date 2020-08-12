The Idaho Potato Commission will adjust its planned marketing spending as a result of several college football conferences canceling fall seasons.
The commission is title sponsor of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise and has regular-season sponsorships tied to Boise State University and University of Idaho football.
The state is the top U.S. producer of potatoes. The commission markets Idaho potatoes as a national brand.
Fall-season cancellations were announced by the Big Sky (UI), Mountain West (BSU) and Mid-American conferences in light of COVID-19 concerns. Teams from the Mountain West and MAC traditionally meet in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, though the game occasionally features a team from outside these conferences. A spring season was possible as of Aug. 10.
“Obviously these decisions are being made in the best interest of the health and safety of student athletes, and we support the decisions that the administrators are making,” Idaho Potato Commission President and CEO Frank Muir said in an interview.
Any commission funds tied to these events likely will be reallocated to national television advertising if the events do not occur as planned, he said.
If football seasons and the bowl game occur in the spring and early summer, the spending remains possible as part of same fiscal year’s budget, Sept. 1-Aug. 31 — essentially the crop year.
“The commission is not going to rush to spend that money,” Muir said. “We will hold it in reserve until there are further details as to what a spring season will look like.
“We will have flexibility as we get closer” to a go or no-go decision on a spring season, he said.
Muir has talked to leaders of with college football conferences and the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl as well as representatives who work on BSU and UI sports marketing.
“It’s day-to-day,” Muir said early Aug. 11. He expects final plans for college football to be known within two weeks.
The commission spends about $450,000 to sponsor the bowl game, owned and operated by ESPN Events, and a combined $130,000 on BSU and UI regular-season campaigns.
Muir said potential alternatives include holding these funds until a spring season is confirmed, or reallocating them — such as by extending planned advertising on national television by one or two weeks, subject to commission approval.
Commissioners in July approved a new fiscal-year budget that retained football sponsorships but allowed for a shift in those dollars to other promotion opportunities as conditions warrant. About 80% of the $15.5 million budget is tabbed for research and marketing.
“We have had to anticipate some of these things likely happening,” Muir said.
The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, last held Jan. 3, generates nearly $1 million in direct economic impact for the facilities and charities involved, according to the event’s website.
Anna Negron of ESPN Events said the organization “continues to evaluate the next steps for our owned-and-operated bowls as conferences make decisions on their college football seasons.”