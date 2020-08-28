Drinking cranberry juice may suppress bacteria linked to ulcers and stomach cancer, according to a study financed by U.S. cranberry growers and conducted in China, a major potential market for an industry plagued by surpluses.
Researchers at Peking University Cancer Hospital reported their findings in August in the Journal of Gastroenterology and Hepatology. The study involved more than 500 people with the bacteria Helicobacter pylori.
The infection was gone in 20% of the 65 people who faithfully drank 8 ounces of cranberry juice twice a day over eight weeks, a higher percentage than participants given lower doses or a cranberry-flavored placebo.
"This study provides additional justification for the utilization of cranberry juice as part of a complementary dietary approach to H. pylori management," researchers stated.
The study was funded by the Cranberry Marketing Committee and sanctioned by the USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service. The researchers declared they had no conflict of interest.
Oregon and Washington are among the top five cranberry-producing states. Cranberry growers have generally faced low prices in recent years as global production surged past demand.
The cranberry committee has targeted China and India as potentially lucrative markets, promoting cranberries as nutrient rich and "America's original super fruit." Efforts to reach the cranberry committee for comment were unsuccessful.
H. pylori infects more than half the world's population, according to the Peking study. The bacterium is particularly prevalent in Shandong Province, which has one of the highest death rates in the world for stomach cancer, researchers reported.
Researchers recruited province residents, who were divided into groups that took varying amounts of cranberry juice or powder, and the placebo. The ones who drank the most juice showed the most benefits, according to the study.
The juice and powder came from U.S. cranberries. Only a few people dropped out of the study. "Compliance was high, suggesting that participants liked the taste, and they consumed the juice regularly without side effects or other health risks," researchers stated.
China has been a targeted market for the cranberry committee since 2013. Exports to China slumped in 2018, as the Chinese government put retaliatory tariffs on cranberries, but rebounded in 2019, according to the cranberry committee figures.
The Food and Drug Administration in July approved qualified claims that cranberries may reduce the risk of urinary tract infection reoccurring in healthy women. The claims must state that they're supported by "limited and inconsistent" scientific evidence.
Ocean Spray petitioned the FDA in 2017, asking for approval to make a more straight-forward claim. The FDA determined there wasn't "significant scientific agreement."
A cranberry surplus peaked in 2016, with the supply approximately doubling demand. The USDA approved the cranberry committee's request to require growers and handlers withhold berries from the market, slashing the oversupply by more than half.