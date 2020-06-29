KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Brian Charlton began his career with Oregon State University in 1989 as a student researcher at the Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center while earning his bachelor's degree in crop and soil science.
Three decades later, he is now officially the man in charge at KBREC.
Charlton was named station director June 26 after serving the last two years as interim director. He replaced Willie Riggs, who in 2018, was appointed region director for OSU Extension Service covering Klamath, Lake, Douglas, Jackson and Josephine counties.
"I imagine I must be one of the only station directors that began as a student researcher at the same center I now lead," Charlton said. "There is just something special about this community, and I'm excited to continue to be part of helping the important agricultural industries here thrive."
Charlton grew up in the Klamath Basin, and has more than 26 years working at OSU on campus and at KBREC. Before being named interim director, he was the station's Klamath Basin Potato Faculty Scholar, helping to develop new potato varieties for Oregon, Washington and Idaho as part of the Tri-State breeding program.
Looking forward, Charlton said he remains focused on helping the region to solve its ongoing water crisis. Farmers and ranchers in the Klamath Project will receive less than half of their normal water demand this summer thanks to a combination of drought and river management aimed at protecting endangered fish.
"Engaging collaboratively, across multidisciplinary teams of scientists, I am confident that we can really move the needle in providing the best available science to policy makers to help them make informed decisions about water," Charlton said.
He also plans to develop a new strategic plan for the station, starting in July with input from local stakeholders.
Alan Sams, dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences at OSU, said Charlton demonstrated excellent leadership during his stint as interim director at KBREC.
"(Charlton) is widely respected by stakeholders in the community and his peers across the college," Sams said. "I am looking forward to seeing him continue to lead the station now in a permanent capacity."
In addition to his bachelor's degree from OSU, Charlton has a master's degree in agronomy from Iowa State University and has been affiliated with the Potato Association of America.