Julie Borlaug

Julie Borlaug, granddaughter of renowned agricultural researcher Norman Borlaug and president of the Borlaug Foundation, addresses the Tri-State Grain Growers Convention Dec. 1 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

 Matthew Weaver/Capital Press

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Julie Borlaug’s grandfather had a saying: Take it to the farmers.

“Innovation is of no use if it sits on the shelf. It needs to get to the farmer, and it’s the farmer who will tell you what innovations are needed,” said Borlaug, president of the Borlaug Foundation and vice president of corporate communications and public relations for Invaio Sciences.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Field Reporter, Spokane

I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include emus, radicchio, aphids, Q&As with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, National Association of Wheat Growers president Nicole Berg of Paterson, Wash., and national FFA president Cole Baerlocher, of Colfax, Wash; and a look at umami, or savoriness, the fifth basic taste sensation. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com

Recommended for you