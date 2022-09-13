A two-year study by Boise State University and the University of Idaho probes how wildfire smoke affects potato crops and seeks to identify smoke-resistant varieties.
Potato crops grown during seasons of heavy, extended wildfire smoke often show reduced yield and quality.
“When we have had bad, smoky years, yields are down and processing quality is down,” said Mike Thornton, UI plant sciences professor at the Parma Research and Extension Center. “Our hypothesis is that smoke causes that.”
UI and Boise State said past studies identified some smoke components, such as ozone, that could impair potato growth. But limited research has largely left the underlying chemical relationships unexplained.
Thornton said industry observations prompted the potato smoke study, believed to be the first on a large scale. He and Owen McDougal, who chairs the Boise State chemistry department, are analyzing smoke’s chemical effects on potatoes.
Smoke reduces available light and reduces nighttime humidity, worsening growing conditions. The universities said several smoke components — such as brown and black carbon, volatile organic compounds and even disease spores — are suspected to affect potatoes. But they said other parts of smoke, such as carbon dioxide, may benefit plants.
The work tests the smoke-harm theory in controlled environments, allowing researchers for investigate the effects individual smoke compounds have on potatoes. The study also evaluates if certain varieties are more immune to smoke damage.
Clearwater, Alturas and Russet Burbank potato varieties were subjected to daily smoke treatments at UI Parma July 11 to Aug. 18. Pine needles, sagebrush and wood were burned in a commercial smoker attached to a mixing drum. The wildfire-like smoke was piped to potato plots where plastic covers trapped it in with the plants.
Other, control, plants were grown in a smoke-free environment for comparison.
McDougal, who directs BSU’s Food and Dairy Innovation Center, will oversee chemical analysis into possible changes potatoes experience from smoke exposure. Analysis occurs immediately after harvest, after six months in storage, and after potatoes are processed into frozen fries.
He said analysis will show differences between smoke-treated and control potatoes so researchers can pinpoint which metabolites, which are chemicals within a potato, change due to smoke exposure.
Fries analyzed for the experiment are to be processed at UI’s Food Technology Center in Caldwell. McCain Foods, a fry processor, lent expertise to the project after noticing potatoes do not seem to store well after intense wildfire years.
The project is funded by $125,000 from the federal Specialty Crop Block Grant program authorized by the Idaho State Department of Agriculture. Representatives of UI, Boise State and McCain Foods serve on the project’s oversight committee.
Researchers plan to present preliminary findings at industry meetings this winter.
Thornton said he anticipates similar research methods in future seasons to replicate the smoke study with other crops such as onions.
