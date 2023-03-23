Bill blocking spud limits hailed (copy)

Boise State University is participating in a USDA effort to improve how school districts buy locally grown food.

 Capital Press file

USDA has awarded Boise State University $16.1 million to help increase the amount of  locally grown food school districts buy.

BSU’s Center for School and Community Partnerships was one of four groups USDA selected to work together on its School Food Systems Transformation Challenge.

