USDA has awarded Boise State University $16.1 million to help increase the amount of locally grown food school districts buy.
BSU’s Center for School and Community Partnerships was one of four groups USDA selected to work together on its School Food Systems Transformation Challenge.
The award, the largest for a single project in university history, supports work on Project SCALES, an acronym for Supporting Community Agriculture and Local Education Systems. The project aims to ensure the school food system is resilient and equitable through locally developed innovations and partnerships.
The BSU team will use implementation science, which studies how to accelerate the use of best practices, to support school districts as they increase the amount of school food bought locally, according to a release from the university.
“During the pandemic, we saw that so many school nutrition directors worked hard and innovated rapidly to address hunger in their communities,” said Lindsey Turner, project director and BSU education professor. “They were particularly effective when they had flexibility to be innovative and had the resources and support they needed.”
The initiative will provide support and flexibility to districts as they find innovative ways to partner with growers, she said.
Turner’s team proposed providing grants and technical assistance to 70 school districts as part of USDA’s Healthy Meals Incentives Initiative. A partner is LunchAssist, which provides technical help to school nutrition professionals.
Turner and colleagues Erin Hager of Johns Hopkins University and Hannah Lane of Duke University will recruit and support two cohorts of school districts that will receive sub-grants focused on building innovative cross-sector partnerships.
The first cohort of 35 school districts, from 2024 to 2026, will be in rural communities. The second 35, from 2026 to 2028, will be in rural, suburban or urban areas.
Districts will work with the Supporting Community Agriculture project team to evaluate progress and outcomes, such as impact on local suppliers and partners, and how much local food school meal programs use.
The project is guided by consultants, a board with representatives from large national organizations and other partners.
