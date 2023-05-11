Researchers have discovered that beneficial bacteria might be able to help protect alfalfa crops from fungal diseases such as root rot and spring black stem.
Alfalfa is part of the legume family. It is a protein-rich food source for livestock, including dairy cattle, and can lead to increased milk production.
The crop, however, can be susceptible to common fungal pathogens.
In a 2023 paper published in the research journal Plants, University of Delaware plant biologist Harsh Bais and postdoctoral researcher Amanda Rosier showed that a beneficial bacteria patented by the University of Delaware, called UD1022, can potentially protect alfalfa plants from the fungal pathogens that cause plant disease.
The caveat is that not all of UD1022's attributes are beneficial, and researchers are still studying its "dark side."
"So, we have this beneficial bacteria, UD1022, that in some cases may not be as beneficial as we want it to be, so we must be careful about how we apply it," said Rosier, the paper's lead author.
The microbe is a unique strain of Bacillus subtilis, a natural, beneficial bacterium that lives on the surface of roots and the surrounding soil. It is a growth promoter that can help plants to flourish. It also can protect plants by waging war on attacking microscopic disease agents.
Before starting the research, Rosier already knew that UD1022 was beneficial to some legumes, including peas and lentils, so she wondered if it could help alfalfa — in the same family — fend off common fungal diseases.
To test her theory, Rosier experimented with four different fungal pathogens in a laboratory, testing whether UD1022 could prevent the funguses from infecting the alfalfa. It worked.
Rosier further theorized that UD1022 was able to fend off fungal pathogens because it produces a molecule called surfactin, which acts as an antibiotic, enhancing the plant's fungal resistance. Her experimentation appeared to confirm this theory. She also found that biofilms — thick, sugary coatings that help microbes stick to plants — also play a role in helping the bacteria to suppress fungal pathogens.
Rosier's findings could lay a foundation for future plant and field studies and in the longer term may prove useful to alfalfa growers.
BASF, a chemicals company, has already licensed UD1022 in four commercial products sold in the U.S. and Canada targeted to promote nitrogen fixation and plant health in peas and lentils.
More research is still needed on its potential use in alfalfa.
The bacterium has some properties that could make it hostile toward friends, not just foes.
For example, early experimentation shows that UD1022 might have a negative impact on the symbiotic relationship between plants and rhizobium, another good bacterium that provides some legumes with nitrogen to feed on in exchange for a "home" on the plant's roots.
Rosier and Bais said more research is needed to understand the specifics on how and when to apply these beneficial bacteria in the field. For instance, Rosier said it might make sense to apply rhizobium first to help with growth and to later apply UD1022.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.