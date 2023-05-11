Researchers have discovered that beneficial bacteria might be able to help protect alfalfa crops from fungal diseases such as root rot and spring black stem.

Alfalfa is part of the legume family. It is a protein-rich food source for livestock, including dairy cattle, and can lead to increased milk production.

sm rosier.jpg

University of Delaware postdoctoral researcher Amanda Rosier has studied a beneficial bacteria that could potentially help protect alfalfa from fungal pathogens.
sm antifungal alfalfa.jpg

In the laboratory, University of Delaware researchers Harsh Bais and Amanda Rosier showed that when UD1022, a beneficial bacteria, is introduced to the alfalfa pathogen that causes spring black stem (left), UD1022 acts as an anti-fungal and inhibits the pathogen’s ability to grow (right).
