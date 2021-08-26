Asian giant hornets are apparently seeking out and attacking paper wasp nests in Whatcom County, Wash., a preference scientists hope will help them find and eradicate hornet nests.
Even hidden paper wasp nests, such as in pipes, are drawing Asian giant hornets, according to reports from residents. Scientists will try to duplicate the attraction to bait traps, Washington State Department of Agriculture entomologist Sven Spichiger said Thursday.
"Obviously, we're going to exploit that to the fullest extent," he said, speaking at a press conference the day after the department destroyed an Asian giant hornet near the Canadian border.
"Our main goal is to get a better attractant based on the smell or whatever is attracting them to paper wasp nests," Spichiger said.
The department was tipped off to the nest's general area by a landowner's photo of hornets swarming a paper wasp nest. It was the first confirmed sighting of a live Asian giant hornet this year in Washington, compared to several by this time last year.
The department netted a hornet and tied on an electronic device. Coincidentally, the department was hosting a training session for other agencies on tracking the hornets. Oregon Department of Agriculture entomologist Jessica Rendon and USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service plant health specialist Stacey Herron found the nest Aug. 18 in a rural area east of Blaine.
The nest was the first one eradicated this year and the second since live Asian giant hornets were sighted in late 2019 in Whatcom County and British Columbia. The department destroyed a nest last October in the same area.
The hornets are known to attack and kill honey bee colonies, posing a threat to agriculture. In Washington, the hornets have eaten flies, bees, wasps and other insects, according to a state agriculture department analysis.
One Whatcom County reported that Asian giant hornets were grabbing paper wasps, chopping their heads off and dropping them to the ground, Spichiger said.
"This is actually what's described as the 'slaughter phase behavior,' which we're obviously worried about with our honey bee population," he said.
Attacks on paper wasps aren't alarming the department. They also are an invasive species.
The nest destroyed Wednesday was three times larger than the nest eradicated last year. The department collected 1,473 hornets in some stage of life, including one queen.
The hornets also were more aggressive. They flew out of a hole in the rotting tree at Spichiger, entomologist Chris Looney, trapping supervisor Nathan Roueche and outreach coordinator Cassie Cichorz.
The four were wearing foam suits too thick for the hornets' stingers to penetrate.
The suits are "fairly uncomfortable," said Spichiger said, "but it's got to be more comfortable than being stung."
Last year, the department approached a nest in late October, and the colder weather may have made those hornets more docile, he said.
Just to the north, Canadians also have been looking for Asian giant hornets.
"We searched far and wide and everywhere, but no hornets were found," said British Columbia provincial apiculturist Paul van Westendorp said.
Westendorp cautioned against anyone approaching the hornets without protective gear. "They are quite formidable," he said.
Spichiger said the department received two unconfirmed reports last year of people being stung by the hornets in Washington. The victims suffered pain and swelling, but could not document what stung them, he said.