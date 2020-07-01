Boise-based Amalgamated Sugar will contribute $500,000 to support improvements to the University of Idaho’s Parma Research and Extension Center, UI announced July 1.
The UI College of Agricultural and Life Sciences plans a $7 million upgrade to the Parma center, which is more than 50 years old. The plan calls for the state’s agricultural industry to contribute $3 million, and for the Legislature to match that. CALS will contribute the remaining $1 million — sourced from fees for services the Parma center offers, such as plant pathology and nematology testing and information.
The gift from Amalgamated puts private fundraising at over 80% of its goal, the university said in a news release.
The new Idaho Center for Plant and Soil Health is slated to include modern laboratories and equipment that increase capacity to conduct cutting-edge research and attract talented scientists, UI said.
The state Board of Education in June approved the college’s request to proceed with planning and design. CALS will convene a steering committee of industry stakeholders to participate. Current plans call for completion of the center in 2023.
“Amalgamated Sugar is extremely pleased to contribute to advancement of the Parma Research & Extension Center,” President and CEO John McCreedy said in the release. “For years, agriculture in the Northwest has benefited greatly from the high-quality research performed at the facility. The investment in state-of the-art plant and soil health facilities by the State of Idaho, University of Idaho and the private sector will continue the tradition of delivering top-notch agricultural research to all stakeholders.”
“This gift from one of Idaho agriculture’s top sectors is critical,” CALS Dean Michael Parrella said. “It shows sugar beet growers and processors are confident the Parma project will provide information to help keep the industry viable moving forward.”
Having the sugar beet industry and other ag sectors contributing “makes it easier for the state to support the project,” he said. “It becomes a matching situation rather than just us holding our hand out to the Legislature and asking for help. This major gift from the sugar beet industry accelerates the whole process.”
UI Extension says sugar beets rank among Idaho’s top crops. Beets generated sales of $322 million in 2019. Processing contributes 1.7% of Gross State Product. Amalgamated is the country’s second-largest producer of beet sugar.
Parrella said in an interview that Amalgamated already funds Parma-based research that benefits the sugar beet industry directly. The difference with the company’s new pledge is that it supports the broader, statewide mission envisioned for the new facility, he said.
Parma is ideal for statewide work in plant and soil health partly because many different crops are produced in the region, he said. New researchers are to be hired in irrigation, pollination, entomology, weed science and other disciplines.