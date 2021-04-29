OTHELLO, Wash. — On a recent April morning, high winds and blowing dust forced Washington State University researcher Mark Pavek and his team to delay planting this year’s experimental potato crop.
Instead, they worked in the research shed at WSU’s farm near Othello, hand-cutting seed potatoes to prepare to plant a crop that will ultimately help thousands of farmers across the Pacific Northwest.
Pavek is part of a unique research effort. Much of his work, and that of other Northwest potato researchers, is financed by the Pacific Northwest Research Consortium, which includes the potato commissions in Idaho, Oregon and Washington.
The 9-year-old consortium just might be the future of funding for agricultural research — the region’s farmers helping to finance researchers who work directly with them.
At stake is the Pacific Northwest’s $2 billion-a-year potato crop.
“We’re going to solve problems for (growers) if they have problems that need solving, and they all do,” Pavek said. “Every year, there’s a new problem that comes up.”
Bringing experts together
Using grower assessments, the three potato commissions contribute $1.5 million through the consortium each year. They then decide which projects to fund and encourage cooperation among researchers at the region’s three land-grant universities — Washington State, Oregon State and the University of Idaho.
The cooperative effort was needed, participants say.
“Over the course of the last few decades, the universities have gradually had fewer and fewer scientists working on each crop,” said Andy Jensen, the consortium manager.
Each state might have had several experts in plant pathology, entomology or agronomy working on potatoes 40 years ago, he said. Gradually, they lost those faculty positions or decided not to fill them.
Through the consortium, experts around the region obtain funding for their research and work together, avoiding any duplication of efforts.
“We see what the other commissions are doing because we’re all doing it together,” Jensen said.
That cooperation also makes researchers’ efforts more attractive to outside funding, Jensen said. He estimates the researchers bring in more than $1 million each year in additional grants.
“It looks really good in federal grant applications to be able to credibly say we’re doing this for the entire region, which represents over half of all U.S. potatoes,” he said.
Farmers benefit
“As other areas have cut back on research, we’ve been able to expand,” said Ritchey Toevs, a potato farmer in Aberdeen, Idaho.
Toevs said his farm has benefited from the consortium’s research on disease management and yield.
Consortium researchers also develop new varieties of potatoes. Umatilla, Ranger and Clearwater potatoes all came out of a tri-state breeding effort funded by the consortium, said Grant Morris, a Pasco farmer who is a member of the Washington Potato Commission.
In addition to breeding new varieties, the consortium helps pay for research into best practices for raising and storing them.
“I will water and fertilize a Clearwater differently than a Ranger,” Morris said. “I have tweaked my program over the years based on the results I see at harvest, but all of it started with what I have learned from the work put in by the researchers funded by the consortium.”
Because of their close ties to the researchers, Northwest potato farmers have a deeper understanding of best practices and how much water it takes to raise their crop compared to others, all of which will be significant for generations to come, Toevs said.
“Just how we allocate resources,” he said. “I think that will help benefit our children.”
How it started
Cooperative funding for research had been talked about since the 1990s, but didn’t come to fruition until 2012.
Jensen, then director of research at the Washington Potato Commission in Moses Lake, was looking to move to Idaho.
Rather than lose Jensen, an accomplished entomologist, Washington commission members recalled earlier conversations about teaming up with Idaho and Oregon, and decided to pursue that option, said Chris Voigt, executive director of the Washington commission.
Now based in Lakeview, Ore., Jensen serves as the liaison between farmers and researchers as the consortium manager.
“Andy knows how to speak both languages,” Voigt said. “Andy can talk the very technical and research side of it on a plethora of different subjects, and he can also talk grower.”
Early concerns that the three commissions might have trouble working together, after a long history of viewing one another as competitors, didn’t prove to be valid, Jensen said.
Which is not to say there isn’t occasional grumbling on issues such as funding research on the potato cyst nematode in Eastern Idaho. The pest is only in that part of Idaho, and research on it is fairly expensive, Jensen said.
“The bottom line is ... they all understand, even though it’s only located in Idaho, it is a big problem for the whole region, especially if it ever were to spread beyond where it is,” he said.
Battling zebra chip
Just as the consortium began, the disease zebra chip emerged as a concern for growers.
Zebra chip reduces yields and produces bands in tubers that darken when fried, making infected potatoes unmarketable. The disease is spread by the potato psyllid, a tiny flying insect.
Through consortium-funded research, farmers in the three states were able to respond to the threat the disease posed, Jensen said.
“I think we learned an incredible amount,” he said. “Although zebra chip hasn’t continued to be a serious problem, we know so much about it that I think we’re well-prepared to deal with it if it re-emerges.”
Did the consortium keep the disease from getting worse?
“The honest, straightforward answer is, ‘We don’t know,’” Jensen said. “Obviously, some people would want to take credit for that, but we don’t know. It’s so hard to tell. It could just all be down to luck.”
New look at old problems
Growers have strict quality standards they have to satisfy, Jensen said. Researchers work to help them meet those standards.
“Can they produce the kind of potato they need to produce for the marketplace?” he said. “That’s the most important thing. Saving money is good, too.”
Researchers want to identify solutions to immediate problems or questions, such as determining the benefits of potassium fertilizers for new cultivars.
Other problems are longstanding, like the disease powdery scab, which researchers have previously studied. No fungicides or pesticides are available to fight it, Jensen said.
The consortium has invested in basic research that revisits this old problem, using new technology to understand how it interacts with the plant and potentially discover new controls.
Soil health is another focus, including managing soil-borne pathogens, Jensen said.
“I think most people would say the most important thing is being able to produce the quality we need, at a yield that provides the growers adequate income,” Jensen said. “Quality is absolutely top-of-mind.”
Working together
The consortium’s researchers are “world class,” said Toevs, the Idaho farmer, and are asking questions today that may not produce answers for decades.
“The payback on this level of research is definitely long-term,” he said.
The research is also going to involve more deep dives, he says.
“There isn’t much low-hanging fruit left,” he said. “I’m sure we’ll be able to continue to move the bar.”
WSU’s Pavek said communication between farmers and researchers is good.
“We can get quick, timely solutions to them,” Pavek said. “They have our ear, and vice versa. They can come to us and tell us, ‘Hey, we’re having a problem with this.’
“Most of the research I have out in the field this year, if not all, are projects that developed out of conversations with growers — or I saw the need before they did.”