Farmers turn to university and extension researchers for help and information. Those researchers usually turn to agricultural librarians.
Agricultural librarians are often based at university libraries.
"Any place where you're using research and evidence to inform your agricultural practices, librarians are a big part of that," said Megan Kocher, president of the U.S. Agricultural Information Network (USAIN) and science librarian at the University of Minnesota. "We are here to help."
USAIN will hold its biennial meeting virtually April 4-7, hosted by the University of Arkansas Libraries.
The conference includes research on inequalities in rural communities.
"I think, more than in other organizations, we specifically pay attention to rural issues," Kocher said. "A lot of us are located in more rural areas and then the people who come to agriculture programs often go on to become farmers and live in rural areas."
Rural communities are often underserved, from Internet access to hunger for people in agricultural regions, said Necia Parker-Gibson, USAIN conference chair and agricultural librarian at the University of Arkansas. In many states that have a large rural population, people below the poverty line and hunger line are often in regions where the main source of work is in agriculture, she said.
During the conference, University of Arkansas rice researcher Paul Counce will discuss rice varieties that require less fertilizer and water.
"One of the problems (with rice) is that it's always been input-intensive," said Necia Parker-Gibson, USAIN conference chair and agricultural librarian at the University of Arkansas. "You have to give it a lot of water and fertilizer. If you can reduce even somewhat that ecological and economic footprint, that could be grand."
University of Arkansas professor John Clark will discuss innovations in fruit breeding, including the development of the Cotton Candy variety of grapes.
Other presentations are on including race in the study of food, and increased indigenous-led information management in agriculture and food systems.
USAIN has roughly 262 members. The last in-person meeting took place in 2018 on the Washington State University campus in Pullman.
