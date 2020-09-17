A $3 million gift will establish an endowed chair in plant pathology at Washington State University.
The gift, from the Rosalie and Harold Rea Brown Foundation, establishes the Rosalie & Harold Rea Brown Distinguished Endowed Chair in Plant Pathology.
The chair will apply new basic research to develop practical solutions for farmers, said Tim Murray, WSU Extension plant pathologist, professor and chair of the Department of Plant Pathology.
Murray is the recipient of the new endowment. He is also grandson to Rosalie Marie and Harold Rea Brown.
"We're still trying to understand more about pathogen biology," Murray told the Capital Press. "Even though some of them have been studied for 100 years, there's still a lot of things we don't know. Science offers us new tools to be able to study them."
Murray focuses on developing sustainable methods of disease control. He wants to increase resistance and reduce the use of pesticides through environmental and economical solutions.
His projects include learning more about pathogens through genome sequencing.
The endowment provides a predictable source of funding for Murray's research program, he said.
Murray's uncle, businessman Harold Brown, is funding the foundation and the endowment.
Rosalie Brown was a native of Belgium and moved to the U.S. when she was less than a year old. Harold Rea Brown was a native Washingtonian, born in Seattle to a family who homesteaded in the Wenatchee area, according to WSU.
The focus of the endowment will be flexible for future researchers who may hold the chair, Murray said.
"Obviously, we don't know what's going to happen in the future, where science is going to go," he said.
Murray received his bachelor’s degree in plant science from the University of California-Davis in 1978, his master’s in plant pathology from WSU in 1980, and his doctorate in plant pathology from WSU in 1983. He joined the WSU faculty that same year.
He was chairman of the Department of Plant Pathology from 2000–2008 before taking over again in 2019.
“Tim is an excellent scientist and professor,” André-Denis Wright, dean of WSU's College of Agricultural, Human and Natural Resource Sciences, said in a press release. “He’s the best choice to be the first to hold this chair. His research is already helping to improve food security, and the additional resources from this endowment will continue that for years to come.”