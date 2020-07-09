The bill would provide $80 million for individual grants up to $100,000 through fiscal year 2023. The grants could be used for planning activities, facility upgrades or other needed improvements to become a federally inspected establishment.
A requirement for recipients to supply matching funds would be waived for fiscal years 2020 and 2021. If the recipient doesn’t become federally inspected within 36 months or is not engaged in a good faith attempt to do so, he or she would have to repay the grant.