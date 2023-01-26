Sergii Gavelovskiy and his wife, Tanya

Sergii Gavelovskiy and his wife, Tanya, immigrated to California from Ukraine. They raise cucumbers, tomatoes and other crops for customers at the Ferry Plaza Market in San Francisco.

 Foodwise

WINTERS, Calif. — At the turn of the century, farmer Sergii Gavelovskiy built his first greenhouse near Odesa, Ukraine, where he grew vegetables for his family and the community.

“I always lived in a village on the coastal region of Azov,” he said in a Ukrainian accent. “My agriculture’s experience basically grew from my interest to plants. Put seeds in the ground and….”

