WATSONVILLE, Calif. — When Joe Schirmer took over ownership of 3-acre Dirty Girl Produce near Watsonville 22 years ago, stewardship was his mission.
“Joe Schirmer farms with the sustainability and care of water, land and workers in mind,” Brie Mazurek, communications director of CUESA, said.
His mission has met with success.
“I began extending the traditional market garden organic crops and today we farm four sites and 40 acres,” he said.
Dirty Girl Produce is well loved among San Francisco Ferry Plaza Farmers Market shoppers and chefs for their diversity of produce, such as chicories, alliums, heirloom beans, strawberries, and of course, their famous dry-farmed Early Girl tomatoes, all grown with a priority for peak flavor and organic practices.
With dry farming, the plants are not irrigated. They get only the water that is available in the soil. The Early Girl variety does especially well with dry farming. The resulting tomatoes are dense with flavor.
The only down side is sometimes yields can drop to about one-third a normal crop.
Other crops at Dirty Girl run the gamut from beans — green, shelling and dried — and broccoli to four varieties of onions. Five types of lettuce are planted year-round.
The farm uses overhead and drip irrigation on those other crops and rotates crops because of the tight water supply.
Dirty Girl sells its produce to customers and restaurants at 10 farmers markets in Santa Cruz, Berkeley and San Francisco.
As to passing along the mantle of organic farming to his children, Schirmer says his children — ages 12, 10, and 7 — probably don't want to go into farming.
“It’s too early to tell, but they already know too much!” their dad said.
A "No Pests Allowed” sign stands out front at the farm. Schirmer explains the reason.
Treating the soil as though it is an organism with an immune system makes it healthy. As a result, pest problems are few, and they are controlled primarily by covering vulnerable plant starts with Reemay cloth and rotating crops.
Farming is a vulnerable industry not free of challenges. Small farmers, who operate on slim margins, are affected by the state-mandated minimum wage increase, and most counties are in a water crisis, he said.
“I have learned a lot since I began farming Dirty Girl," Schirmer said, "but the most important is ‘Do the right thing because it’s the right thing to do, and don’t expect anything in return.’"
Mazurek, of CUESA, points out the importance of farms such as Dirty Girl Produce.
“With drought now the new normal in California and beyond, it is even more critical to support small organic farms like Dirty Girl, which are farming to protect our precious resources and adapt for a water-resilient future," he said.