USDA will invest up to $300 million to support organic and transitioning farmers and address organic market challenges.
The Organic Transition Initiative aims at providing opportunities for new and beginning organic farmers and reversing the declining trend in farmers transitioning to organic, which has dropped by nearly 71% since 2008, according to USDA.
The initiative will invest:
• Up to $100 million through the Agricultural Marketing Service to build partnership networks in six regions across the U.S. to connect transitioning farmers with mentors to share practical insights and advice.
• Up to $100 million to help improve organic supply chains in targeted markets, such as feed, legumes and other edible rotational crops, livestock and dairy.
• $75 million through the Natural Resources Conservation Service to develop organic management conservation standards and offer financial and technical assistance to producers.
• $25 million through the Risk Management Agency to support transitioning and certain certified organic producers’ participation in crop insurance, including coverage of a portion of their insurance premium.
The Organic Farming Research Foundation said the initiative is a crucial investment that will support producers’ adoption of organic management and build a resilient and equitable food system.
"Organic farming brings environmental and economic benefits to communities across the country but has historically been under-invested in," said Brise Tencer, the foundation’s executive director.
“This is a meaningful investment in key programs to support organic and transitioning farmers. We have advocated for these goals for many years, and it is exciting to see them come to fruition,” she said.
Tom Chapman, CEO and executive director of the Organic Trade Foundation, said the initiative is a big step in the right direction.
"For too long, organic agriculture has been underrepresented in government programs and support, and farmers wanting to transition to organic face steep hurdles in accessing tailored organic-appropriate programs and resources at USDA,” he said.
"This initiative will have lasting positive impacts on organic agriculture. And that will mean an expansion of climate-smart agriculture practices, more economically sound rural communities, more help for beginning and socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers and increased access to organic foods for consumers," he said.
Mike Lavender, interim policy director for the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition, said USDA’s commitment will support organic producers and the growing market demand for organic products.
“Overall, these investments help address the mounting need to assist farmers learning and adopting organic production systems if they are to meet growing consumer demand for organic and adopt practices that mitigate and build resilience to climate change,” he said.
The National Organic Coalition applauded USDA’s commitment and its recognition that organic farming is critical to building a more resilient food system.
“The National Organic Coalition is thrilled to see USDA embracing ideas that have been promoted by our members, including farmer-to-farmer mentorship programs, new technical assistance resources and changes in crop insurance programs to help expand domestic organic production in a sensible manner,” said Abby Youngblood, the coalition’s executive director.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.