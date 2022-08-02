Organic hydroponics likely to provoke legal challenge

Hydroponic butter leaf lettuce grows in a greenhouse. Opponents of hydroponics in organic agriculture claim the USDA has unlawfully allowed soil-less methods in organic production.

The USDA is urging a federal appeals court to reject arguments that organic crops must be grown in soil and never with hydroponic production methods.

Critics claim that organic certification should be revoked from hydroponic operations because they cannot foster soil fertility as required by law.

