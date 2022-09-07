Timber Creek Recycling

Mike Murgoitio, owner of Timber Creek Recycling, speaks to a group of congressional staff members touring southwest Idaho agriculture destinations Aug. 31.

 Brad Carlson/Capital Press

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Timber Creek Recycling plans to expand in southwest Idaho partly to serve its growing agriculture segment.

The 12-year-old business occupies 40 acres in Meridian. Owner Mike Murgoitio said he expects an additional 33-acre site to open by year’s end in Nampa, northeast of the Amalgamated Sugar plant, and to be in full operation by March.

