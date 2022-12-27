GP Rodale trial.jpg

The Rodale Institute's Farming Systems Trial was established in 1981 to provide scientific evidence that organic farming practices can compete with conventional practices. It combines 72 research plots covering 12 acres and comparing three production systems — conventional, organic manure and organic legume.

Organic farming may produce higher yields of certain crops during periods of drought, according to a long-term study led by the Rodale Institute. 

Data comes from a 40-year report of the institute's Farming Systems Trial based in Kutztown, Pa., the longest running side-by-side comparison of organic versus conventional grain production systems in North America. 

