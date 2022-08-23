SM bansen4.jpg (copy)

A dairy cow at Jon Bansen’s Organic Valley farm.

 Organic Valley

A new study from the University of Wisconsin-Madison has found that many farming practices associated with organic dairies can help store carbon and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The peer-reviewed study, published in the August issue of the Journal of Cleaner Production, found that several practices that are common on organic dairy farms, including giving cows more time on pasture, can boost carbon sequestration in the soil and reduce overall emissions.

