Nate Stacey recently joined Tilth Alliance as its new farm program director.
The program supports farmers in adopting organic, regenerative and sustainable farming practices.
Stacey was most recently a postdoctoral research associate at Washington State University's Center for Sustaining Agriculture and Natural Resources.
His work included studying the beneficial use of recycled organic materials as soil amendments, as well as evaluating strategies for cover cropping and composting. He frequently created educational programming for farmers, gardeners and agricultural industry professionals as part of his research, according to a Tilth Alliance press release.
Stacey's role includes peer-to-peer farmer education and public policy advocacy, said Sheryl Wiser, director of outreach for Tilth Alliance.
Stacey's previous work will enable him to consider soil, climate and the other aspects of farming, she said.
"He's been doing this real boots-on-the-ground work, and that's literally what it takes," she told the Capital Press.
Stacey's hiring emphasizes the importance of soils and agricultural ecosystems and moves the alliance's work forward to build relationships with farmers across the state, Wiser said.
“Tilth's hiring of Nate Stacey for the farm program director role is an excellent choice,” board president and fourth-generation farmer Jim Baird said in the press release. “His hands-on experience with both small- and large-scale farms on both sides of the state will be a true asset to the organization. He brings both technical knowledge of soils and plants along with a passion to help improve the food system.”
Based in Seattle, Tilth Alliance says it advocates food and agricultural policies that support a "more sustainable food future" and awareness of the critical relationship between food and climate change.
