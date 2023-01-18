The organic industry is celebrating USDA’s final rule to strengthen oversight and enforcement of the production, handling and sale of organic products.

The Strengthening Organic Enforcement rule is the most significant rule and change to USDA’s organic regulations since the National Organic Program was established in 2001, Jenny Moffitt, USDA under secretary, said during a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

