Farmer Rick Clark estimates he saves $2 million a year on input costs through regenerative organic farming.
Clark, who farms 7,000 acres near Williamsport, Ind., will be keynote speaker during the Farm and Food Symposium Nov. 9-10 in Spokane.
"I think that's a pretty significant reason" to consider regenerative agriculture, Clark told the Capital Press. "Another reason would be, we are not affected by supply chain disruptions that are occurring currently. ... When you take that out of your system and you no longer use those inputs, you become way more resilient to changes in economics and supply chain disruptions."
Clark's farm is 100% no-till, non-GMO and all cover crop. He received the 2021 Innovator of the Year award at the National No-Tillage Conference. He consults under Farm Green Consulting.
Clark describes regenerative agriculture as the six principles of soil health — mitigate disturbance, a living root, diversity, armor the soil, context and livestock — with the decreasing of inputs until yields stabilize.
That calls for no-till farming reduction of synthetic fertilizers and chemistries, and building soil health and human health, he said.
Clark advises farmers thinking about adopting regenerative ag to go slow and be sure they're getting good information from someone who knows what they're doing.
"Success the first time you try something different is absolutely imperative," he said. "I'm afraid if the farmer did not have success the first time they tried it, they're going to say, 'See, I told you this wouldn't work on my farm.'"
Some farmers in the region are interested in regenerative agriculture practices, including the use of cover crops and holistic grazing with livestock, said Hilary Sepulveda, communications and outreach coordinator for the Spokane Conservation District, which sponsors the symposium.
The district in recent years developed a bio-farming program that includes the capital investment needed to make the transition, she said.
Clark wants farmers to think about how they could change one or two things in their current operation.
"That's all I ask," he said. "I am not there to criticize or put down the way anybody farms. I'm just there to help show them there are other ways to do this."
Registration is open for the symposium, hosted by the Spokane Conservation District. Attendance is limited to 250 people.
I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include radicchio, emus, aphids and a Q&A with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.
If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com