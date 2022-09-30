Farmer Rick Clark estimates he saves $2 million a year on input costs through regenerative organic farming. 

Clark, who farms 7,000 acres near Williamsport, Ind., will be keynote speaker during the Farm and Food Symposium Nov. 9-10 in Spokane. 

