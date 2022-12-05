The Organic Trade Association is receiving more than $1 million from the USDA through its Market Access Program to promote U.S. organic products around the world in 2023.
The $1.01 million award is an almost 10% increase from the 2022 level and the largest MAP award ever received by OTA.
“The Organic Trade Association is proud to have been an official cooperator in USDA’s Market Access Program for more than 20 years, leading to huge wins for the organic industry,” Sarah Gorman, international trade manager for OTA, said in a press release.
“Our market promotion efforts have created opportunities that have generated millions of dollars in new sales and expanded global market access for our participating businesses, establishing new organic customers around the world,” she said.
U.S. organic farmers benefit from global trade, said Tom Chapman, CEO of OTA.
“Connecting organic producers and businesses with developing and often untapped organic markets and educating consumers everywhere about the benefits of U.S. organic help keep organic profitable and sustainable,” he said.
Between 2011 and 2021, the value of U.S. organic exports increased from around $400 million to just over $700 million. That includes an almost 10% increase from 2020 to 2021, according to USDA.
Canada and Mexico are the largest organic export partners for the U.S., followed by Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, the EU and United Arab Emirates.
OTA will be showcasing U.S. organic products to a diverse global audience in the coming year. The association has 10 international activities planned for 2023 — from the world’s biggest organic trade fair in Germany to trade missions stretching across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.
OTA will also continue consumer promotions focused on Canada, Japan, Korea and the Pacific Rim.
OTA’s member companies produce most U.S. organic exports. The market promotion activities administered by the association are open to the entire organic industry, however, not just members.
