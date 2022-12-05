Organic produce

The Organic Trade Association has received $1.01 million to promote U.S. organic products overseas.

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press File

The Organic Trade Association is receiving more than $1 million from the USDA through its Market Access Program to promote U.S. organic products around the world in 2023.

The $1.01 million award is an almost 10% increase from the 2022 level and the largest MAP award ever received by OTA.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you