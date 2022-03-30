The Organic Trade Association has selected Tom Chapman as its next CEO and executive director. He will assume the position on April 18, replacing Laura Batcha.
Chapman has a long history of service to the organic industry — including a five-year stint on the National Organic Standards Board. His hiring concludes a year-long succession process.
Batcha joined the OTA staff in 2008 and has served as CEO and executive director for the past nine years.
“I couldn’t imagine a better, more experienced person for this role than Tom,” Batcha said in a press release.
“Tom has been contributing to the advancement of the organic industry for nearly 20 years and has led many different aspects of the work, which gives him a great sense of the entire organic tapestry,” she said.
Chapman is a proactive leader with a deep background in organic that spans the value chain. Over his many years in the industry, he has helped to advance certification and compliance, successfully managed global supply chains and managed multimillion dollar contracts and worked closely with diverse brands, growers and other organic stakeholders, OTA stated.
He has significant experience building relationships from the ground up and nurturing public-private partnerships. He is also a skilled policy setter with years of experience at the state and national levels.
Chapman said he is honored to be joining OTA.
“More and more, Americans are looking for products that protect the environment, that make positive impacts on climate change and that enhance their communities — choosing organic achieves all that and more,” he said.
“I am thrilled to be leading an organization with such incredible staff who are ready to champion organic causes on behalf of our members.”
Most recently, Chapman served as senior director of supply chain at Kinder’s Sauce and Seasoning. Before that, he worked with OTA members Clif Bar and Quality Assurance International.
He has also served as a board member with OTA members Mercaris and California Certified Organic Farmers, as NOSB chairman from 2015 to 2020 and as a member of the California Organic Products Advisory Committee at the California Department of Food and Agriculture from 2007 to 2016.
"Tom has dedicated his career to furthering organic agriculture and brings professional expertise, values-alignment and a collaborative and deliberate management style that delivers results,” said Paul Schiefer, OTA board chairman and senior director of sustainability at Amy’s Kitchen.
