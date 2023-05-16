U.S. organic food sales in 2022 totaled $61.7 billion, breaking through the $60 billion mark for the first time.
Total organic sales — including nonfood products — hit a record $67.6 billion.
Sales grew 4% in value year over year and persevered in the face of supply-chain hurdles and inflation, the Organic Trade Association said in a press release.
Organic food sales represent 6% of all U.S. food sales, which increased 9.6% year over year in 2022.
Organic produce held its position as the top seller of all organic categories, totaling $22 billion and accounting for 15% of all fruit and vegetable sales in this country.
Organic beverages were the second best-selling organic category in 2022 with $9 billion in sales, up 4%. Organic coffee maintained its position as the biggest-selling organic beverage, with sales up almost 7% to $2.3 billion. Organic soft drinks and enhanced drinks totaled $503 million and saw robust growth of almost 14%.
“Soft and enhanced drinks had a great year, with the non-alcoholic trend being a big contributing factor. Many younger shoppers are reducing or eliminating alcohol, and these organic beverages are a celebratory and sophisticated alternative,” said Angela Jagiello, OTA director of education and insights and coordinator of the annual survey.
The third highest-selling organic category was dairy and eggs at $7.9 billion, an increase of more than 7%. Organic dairy and eggs now constitute close to 8 percent of the total dairy and egg market. Continued demand and inflationary price increases helped boost the dollar sales in that category. Yogurt and eggs both saw double-digit growth, with organic yogurt sales jumping more than 12% to $1.5 billion and organic egg increasing 11% to about $1.2 billion.
A wide and diverse smattering of organic products showed outstanding growth as consumers bring organic more fully into their lives, according to OTA.
Organic baby food and formula sales were up almost 13% to $1.4 billion. Sales of organic rice, grains and were potato products up over 10% to $387 million. Organic dip sales were up 18% to $194 million, and sales of organic pork were up more than 10% to $63 million.
In the organic non-food category, sales of organic linens and clothing accounted for about 40% of sales, recording $2.4 billion in sales for a gain of 2.5%. Organic supplement sales held steady with sales of about $2 billion, while organic personal care products rose more than 5% to $1.2 billion.
The survey was conducted in early 2023 by Nutrition Business Journal.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.