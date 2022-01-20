SALEM — The Oregon Department of Agriculture is discontinuing the sale of a weed killer marketed as being organic but contains several unapproved ingredients.
The product in question, EcoMIGHT-Pro Weed & Grass Killer, is manufactured by EcoMIGHT LLC, a company based in Florida.
Tony Primbs, pesticides compliance manager for ODA, said the agency was contacted by a user in November who was concerned about whether the product's label was accurate.
Despite being sold as a 25(b) chemical — or "minimum risk" for public health and the environment — testing revealed the product contains the herbicide glyphosate and insecticides permethrin and bifenthrin, chemicals not included on the label.
The undeclared ingredients raise doubts over whether the product is suitable for organic farms, Primbs said. The label also lacked important safety and handling instructions.
ODA issued a Stop Sale or Removal Order on Jan. 14. "Currently, we have an investigator trying to find out as many facts as we can," Primbs said.
Calls to EcoMIGHT were not returned. The company's website has been replaced by a message that states it has suspended all operations as of July 31, 2021.
"Recent events have brought to light that we are no longer able to guarantee the quality of EcoMIGHT products," the message states. "To date, the manufacturer of EcoMIGHT has not been able to assure us that the high level of quality we demand will be met."
Last year, the California Department of Pesticide Regulation issued a Stop Use Notice for two EcoMIGHT products, including EcoMIGHT-Pro and W.O.W. Whack Out Weeds! after testing showed they contained glyphosate, bifenthrin, permethrin, cypermethrin and carbaryl.
"It is imperative that we alert California organic growers that these EcoMIGHT products contain substances that are prohibited in organic production, in order to preserve the integrity of the California organic label and to protect our growers," California Department of Food and Agriculture Secretary Karen Ross said in a statement.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency also sent an advisory letter to EcoMIGHT CEO Michael Briansky warning the company may be in violation of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act by selling misbranded products, based on the California tests.
Violations of FIFRA are subject to a maximum fine of $7,500 per violation.
