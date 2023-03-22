Recalled strawberries

One example of recalled frozen strawberries processed by Scenic Fruit Co. of Gresham, Ore.

GRESHAM, Ore. — A Portland-area fruit processor is recalling frozen strawberries sold at several stores, including Costco and Trader Joe's, linked to recent cases of hepatitis A.

Scenic Fruit Co., of Gresham, Ore., issued the recall on March 16 for frozen organic strawberries sold under different brand names at Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood and PCC Community Markets, as well as frozen "Organic Tropical Fruit Blend" sold at Trader Joe's. 

