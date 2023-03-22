GRESHAM, Ore. — A Portland-area fruit processor is recalling frozen strawberries sold at several stores, including Costco and Trader Joe's, linked to recent cases of hepatitis A.
Scenic Fruit Co., of Gresham, Ore., issued the recall on March 16 for frozen organic strawberries sold under different brand names at Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood and PCC Community Markets, as well as frozen "Organic Tropical Fruit Blend" sold at Trader Joe's.
The products have been tied to an outbreak of hepatitis A in Washington, where five cases of the disease occurred between Nov. 11 and Dec. 27, 2022. Two individuals required hospitalization, and all reported eating frozen organic strawberries, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Karel Smit, food safety program manager for the Oregon Department of Agriculture, said Scenic Fruit Co. is cooperating with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and has voluntarily recalled six affected products.
"The purpose of the recall is to remove the products from commerce and prevent the public from consuming potentially affected products," Smit said.
• "PCC Community Markets" organic strawberries (UPC 22827109469).
• "Trader Joe's" organic tropical fruit blend (UPC 00511919).
Though hepatitis A has not been detected on these products, the FDA is urging consumers "out of an abundance of caution" not to eat them and return them to stores for a refund.
Scenic Fruit Co. has ceased production and distribution of the products, and is investigating the issue alongside the FDA.
Ann Thomas, a public health physician for the Oregon Health Authority's Acute and Communicable Disease Prevention Section, said there have so far been no hepatitis A cases in Oregon linked to the products.
"At this point, OHA is carefully investigating any new cases of hepatitis A virus to determine if they are associated with the outbreak," Thomas said.
The products were also sold at stores across the Pacific Northwest and nationwide — including Washington, Idaho and California.
Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that can be spread by food. Illness occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure, with symptoms including fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine and pale stool.
Mild cases typically last a few weeks, and more serious cases can last several months. In rare cases, hepatitis A cases can result in liver failure, particularly for those who have a pre-existing severe illness or are immunocompromised.
"People who believe they've gotten sick from consuming frozen strawberries purchased at Costco or Trader Joe's should contact a health care provider," Thomas said.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.