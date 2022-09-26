Organic hydroponics likely to provoke legal challenge (copy)

Hydroponic butter leaf lettuce grows in a greenhouse. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has rejected arguments by opponents of hydroponics in organic agriculture.

 Matthew Weaver/Capital Press File

A federal appeals court has affirmed the USDA’s policy of certifying hydroponic crop growers as “organic” even though the practice doesn’t improve soil fertility.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has rejected arguments by critics who claimed the Organic Food Production Act prohibits hydroponic methods from certification.

