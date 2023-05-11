PORTLAND — On a rainy morning in early May, four apprentices at Zenger Farm gathered indoors for a class about soil fertility.

Surabhi Mahajan, farm manager, started the discussion by outlining different components of soil — water, air, organic matter, minerals, nutrients, bacteria and other microscopic organisms that combine to form “a very intentional way to grow plants,” she said.

GP Zenger 4.jpg

Surabhi Mahajan, right, farm manager at Zenger Farm, talks with farmer apprentice Denajia Preston, center, during a class about soil fertility on May 4. Assistant farm manager Kristie Winberg, left, is also pictured.
GP Zenger 1.jpg

Zenger Farm, a working urban farm in Portland, includes a children’s garden where elementary school students can learn about growing food.
GP Zenger Colleen Dixon.jpg

Colleen Dixon
GP Zenger garlic.jpg

Rows of garlic growing at Portland’s Zenger Farm. About two acres are dedicated to producing organic vegetables.
GP Nae Nilo .jpg

Nae Nilo
GP Zenger 2.jpg

About 2 acres at Zenger Farm is dedicated to growing organic vegetables, which are sold to consumers through a Community Supported Agriculture program, or CSA.
GP Jenny Hernandez-1.jpg

Jenny Hernandez
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you