CORBETT, Ore. — Friends of Family Farmers has announced that its executive director, Shari Sirkin, has stepped down and the organization is seeking new leadership.
Friends of Family Farmers is a nonprofit that promotes "socially responsible agriculture in Oregon." The organization says it supports and advocates on behalf of many small-to-midsized, family-run farms.
Sirkin, who just stepped down from leadership, served as a member of the nonprofit's board of directors for six years before serving as interim and then executive director the past three years.
"We are grateful for all the on-the-ground and behind-the-scenes work that Shari did for Oregon farmers and beyond," the board said in a statement. "Her activist spirit and passion for the work are infectious, inspiring folks to put their convictions into action."
Susan Richman, board chair, declined to comment on why Sirkin is stepping down when asked for details by the Capital Press.
Sirkin did not respond to a request for comment.
The board is looking for a new executive director, although Richman of the board declined to comment on where or how the organization is seeking out its new leader.
During the transition, the nonprofit's leaders say that a former board member familiar with the organization is working alongside current board members to manage day-to-day operations and to support staff.
"FoFF’s staff and board remain committed to collaborating and advocating for family-scale, inclusive agriculture, fostering healthy and resilient rural and urban communities," Richman wrote in an emailed response to the Capital Press.