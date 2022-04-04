CRESCENT CITY, Calif. — A chicken-and-egg project to give their young kids something to do has turned into a major operation for the Blake and Stephanie Alexandre family over the past decade.
Alexandre Kids Eggs has grown from a small 4- and FFA project with 150 chickens laying eggs that were sold at the local farm market to 30,000 chickens laying daily about 20,000 eggs that can be found on the refrigerated shelves in about 500 stores, including Costco and Whole Foods.
“It’s a special story so we’ve been keeping our label, Alexandre Kids Eggs,” said Christian Alexandre, who is now 30. “I now have two kids myself and we live on the egg ranch.”
Blake and Stephanie Alexandre, owners of Alexandre Family Farm, are fourth generation dairy farmers.
With the help of their five children, they’ve blended the chicken-and-egg business into the farm. The dairy and egg operations are certified organic. The farm, by focusing on the health of its ecological system and not just on high yields, has also earned regenerative status as verified by the Savory Institute.
Sons Joseph and Christian Alexandre and daughter Vanessa Nunes became full-time employees of the ranch after each earned degrees at Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo.
Joseph Alexandre works on the business side, Christian oversees the outside management and helps with sales and marketing, and Nunes works in sales, marketing and purchasing supplies. The parents are also involved with management and finances.
“It was all about raising kids,” Blake Alexandre said of bringing chickens onto the farm. “We raised our kids to work hard, to understand the farm, the soil and the process and ultimately to connect with consumers. It’s been successful.”
When the Alexandre kids were in middle and grade school, the family visited Pennsylvania and saw a Mennonite family with a mobile coop and chickens. Blake and Stephanie Alexandre saw an opportunity for their children and upon returning home, purchased some chicks. A hay wagon was turned into a chicken coop.
While in high school, Christian Alexandre turned his chicken-and-egg work into a FFA project. The project won state and national poultry proficiency honors. In 2011, the FFA student was named a California State Star Farmer and he and his project were one of four national finalists for Star in Agribusiness honors.
Through the years, there’s been a couple design changes for the coops as the chicken population has increased, but now 60-foot by 35-foot coops are on sleds. The hatchboxes within the coop have an artificial turf floor that slopes slightly so the laid eggs roll down to a fabric belt. The conveyor belt can then be cranked, carrying the eggs toward a collection point.
Outside each coop, a chicken netting fence encloses about an acre of pasture, keeping the chickens in and for the most part keeping predators like coyotes, raccoons, opossums and skunks out. Each paddock contains about 3,000 chickens.
Each Tuesday and Friday, the coop, fencing and chickens are moved to the next acre. Each of the ranch’s 18 coops rotate over 12 to 15 acres of pasture.
“It’s a pretty efficient and protective system,” Christian Alexandre said.
Grazing around the chicken paddocks are dairy cows and calves. Christian Alexandre explained the dairy animals like to graze grass that is 8 to 18 inches tall and then the chicken paddocks are moved onto the grazed ground where the birds like 2- to 6-inch tall grass.
“The cows are free range and the chickens are pasture raised, moving behind the cows,” he said.
Blake Alexandre said that “going the extra mile” in providing for the chickens “has produced an extra special egg” that has developed a following of consumers.
“We produce some of the highest priced eggs, but our chickens are on green pasture and get organic feed,” Blake Alexandre said. “It’s all very natural, we aren’t artificial.
“It’s a project that turned into a major business,” he added.