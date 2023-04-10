AURORA, Ore. — Cora Bobo-Shisler knelt in a field of verdant green cereal rye and common vetch at Oregon State University's North Willamette Research and Extension Center, collecting samples from a few small square plots.

About 50 farmers watched as Bobo-Shisler, a research technician at the station, set aside heaps of grass to be weighed. Nick Andrews, an organic vegetable extension specialist for OSU, then explained how — with a few calculations — the samples can be used to estimate how much nitrogen the plants are fixing in the soil.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you