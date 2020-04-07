WENATCHEE, Wash. — A major tree fruit marketing company, CMI Orchards LLC, has added Yakima Fruit & Cold Storage Co. to the the list of companies for which it sells fruit.
Yakima Fruit, of Wapato, brings just over 3 million, 40-pound, boxes of apples to CMI’s annual manifest, boosting it to 19 million to 20 million boxes of domestic and imported fruit, said Bob Mast, president of CMI, of Wenatchee.
“CMI’s customer base has been growing and outpacing current company-owned fruit. We needed more tonnage of core conventional varieties and this greatly increases our ability to service our customers with premium fruit on a year-round basis,” Mast said.
Mike Wilcox, president of Yakima Fruit, said his company considered lots of options and chose CMI as a “proven innovative leader.”
Yakima Fruit joined CMI on March 20. Previously, Yakima Fruit sold its fruit through Yakima Fresh.
The deal is a further repositioning of Washington tree fruit companies, which have been under increasing cost and market pressures in recent years, many having over extended themselves with new packing facilities.
Yakima Fruit was incorporated in 1949 by the Cohodas Brothers Co. of Michigan. In April 2018, a majority interest in Yakima Fruit was acquired by Pioneer Partners LLP, an investment subsidiary of the Hancock Natural Resources Group.
CMI Orchards was founded as Columbia Marketing International in 1989 by McDougall & Sons and Columbia Fruit Packers, both of Wenatchee, and by Nick Buak and the late Glady Bellamy.
CMI is the sales and marketing arm of: McDougall & Sons; Columbia Fruit Packers; Double Diamond Fruit Co., of Quincy; Highland Fruit Co., Yakima; and Pine Canyon Growers, of Orondo.
CMI markets Washington apples, pears and cherries and markets stone fruits, citrus and grapes for California growers to international markets.
CMI is a leader in managed, branded varieties and organics but needed more volume of core conventional apple varieties, Mast said. CMI didn’t want to plant additional acreage of such varieties while the industry as a whole already has plenty, he said.
Yakima Fruit’s manifest provides CMI with more Honeycrisp, Granny Smith, Cosmic Crisp, Red Delicious, Pink Lady, Gala, Fuji and Golden Delicious, he said.
“This was a perfect fit for us because this was our greatest and immediate need,” Mast said.
Yakima Fruit also has 600 acres from which stone fruit was recently removed to provide potential for future strategically planned growth, he said.