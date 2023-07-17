A Yakima County, Wash., orchard paid $500,000 to settle claims by the Department of Labor and Industries that it underpaid more than 400 workers over four years.

L&I will attempt to contact and distribute the money to 437 people who worked at RC Orchards and C&G Orchards between Jan. 1, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2021. The department is reviewing pay records for 2022.

