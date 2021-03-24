The Washington State Department of Agriculture is urging the public to be on the lookout for Japanese beetles, a highly destructive pest that showed up in alarming numbers last year in farm-rich Yakima County.
Japanese beetles multiply and spread rapidly. Unlike Asian giant hornets, the beetles directly attack crops such as grapes, apples and hops.
"The Japanese beetle, I think, is a more immediate and serious threat," agriculture department spokeswoman Karla Salp said Wednesday.
The Oregon Department of Agriculture has been battling Japanese beetles for several years, particularly in a Portland suburb, Cedar Mill. In Washington, the insect hadn't been much of a concern until recently.
In response to a department social media post about invasive species, a woman in Grandview, Wash., sent a photo of Japanese beetles eating her roses last July.
The department had trapped two Japanese beetles in another Grandview rose garden about two miles away. Plus, the department caught one near a retail store in the nearby city of Sunnyside.
The department, however, did not find anything like the number of beetles devouring the woman's roses. She reported picking off as many as 75 Japanese beetles in one day.
"That set off alarm bells," Salp said.
Grandview and Sunnyside are less than 10 miles apart in a county that, according to the 2017 census of agriculture, produces about one-fifth of agricultural sales in Washington state.
The agriculture department found out about the dozens of beetles in Grandview too late to investigate and possibly plan an eradication this spring.
The department does plan to put out more traps this summer. It's also asking for the public's help, as it has asked for aid in documenting Asian giant hornets in northwest Washington.
"The goal right now is to get the public to step up and report sightings," Salp said.
Sightings can be reported online at agr.wa.gov/beetles, by emailing PestProgram@agr.wa.gov, or by calling 1-800-443-6684.
Japanese beetles were found in New Jersey in 1916 and now infest the eastern half of the U.S. Partial infestations reach as far west as Colorado. The beetles likely spread by flying into westbound cargo airplanes, according to the USDA.
The beetles turned up in Oregon in 2016. Ever since, the Oregon agriculture department has been spreading a granular insecticide on lawns and ornamental beds in the spring. The department reported trapping 4,490 Japanese beetles last summer, including 4,218 in the Cedar Mill area.
As grubs, the beetles damage lawns, golf courses and pastures. As adults, they attack foliage, flowers and fruits of ornamental and agricultural plants.
The grubs, or larvae, spend winters underground and emerge in the spring. People who find beetles may want to treat their lawns to control the pest, according to the agriculture department.
Adult beetles fly about for two months in the summer and fall. Commercial Japanese beetle traps baited with a pheromone are available.
The department and Washington State University will host a webinar about Japanese beetles at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 1. The webinar is free, but registration is required. Register online at agr.wa.gov/beetles.