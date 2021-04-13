The Washington State Department of Agriculture plans to prohibit trafficking in live hornets, a quarantine inspired by Asian giant hornets and other invasive hornets that eat fruit and kill pollinators.
The department says it’s unaware that any business imports live hornets, but hornets are bred elsewhere in the world and served as a delicacy or sold as a health supplement.
“It would be a problem if somebody did try to do it,” department spokeswoman Karla Salp said Tuesday. “A quarantine would give us a tool to stop it.”
Washington has no native hornets of the genus Vespa. The commonly found bald-faced hornet belongs to the family Vespidae, related to the yellowjacket and not a true hornet.
The Asian giant hornets seen in Whatcom County beginning in late 2019 are related to several hornets that would be a problem for farmers if they gained a foothold in Washington, according to the department.
Under a quarantine, researchers could get state permits to work on live hornets. Otherwise, transporting or receiving a live hornet in the state would be forbidden.
Along with a quarantine, the department plans to adopt a rule allowing it to go onto private property and eradicate invasive hornet nests. Until the hornets are gone, the department would enforce a restricted zone within 20 meters — about 65 feet — of the nest.
The department received permission last fall from a landowner to vacuum Asian giant hornets from a tree cavity. Four days later, the department hauled away the tree and later found more hornets inside.
“This will make it explicitly clear that we have the authority to go in and deal with an infestation,” Salp said.
Salp said the department won’t force people from their homes, though it does hope to prevent nests from becoming tourist attractions.
Weather, obstacles and equipment availability could delay assaulting the nest, though the department anticipates eradication and clean up would take no more than two weeks.
Businesses may have to close as the department restricts the area, though the department hopes merchants would be grateful to have nests gone. The department would pay for removal.
Hornets, even those smaller than Asian giant hornets, are harmful to humans, according to the department. The venom can be toxic. Unlike bees, hornets can repeatedly sting.
Entomologists suspect the invasive hornets that have been found in the Northwest smuggled aboard ships or airplanes, as queens found a place to spend the winter in a dormant state.
Asian giant hornets, Vespa mandarinia, have commercial value as a nutritional supplement, according to an article in the International Journal of Genomics.
Japanese researchers reported benefits to taking Vespa amino acid. In one study, mice improved their swimming endurance. In another, woman in their 60s improved their aerobic endurance and lost belly fat.
The department will again be trapping this summer for Asian giant hornets in Whatcom County. The invasive species also has been found in British Columbia. Queens may be emerging now, looking to form a nest.
The department is asking for people to report Asian giant hornets. “Report every hornet, every time,” Salp said.
The department will take written comments on its proposed quarantine and restricted-zone rule until May 11.
Comments can be emailed to WSDARulesComments@agr.wa.gov. Comments can also be mailed to: Gloriann Robinson, Agency Rules Coordinator, Washington State Department of Agriculture, P.O. Box 42560, Olympia, WA 98504-2560.