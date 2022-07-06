Nursery plants and hop bines will have to be checked or treated for Japanese beetles before leaving a 49-square-mile area in Central Washington under a quarantine proposed by the state Department of Agriculture.
The quarantine responds to the state's first-ever infestation of Japanese beetles, a pest that damages more than 300 ornamental plants and agricultural crops.
The quarantine will affect nurseries, hop growers, landscapers, construction companies and other businesses in and around Grandview in Yakima County.
The department trapped thousands of beetles there last year and this spring began what it expects will be a multi-year campaign to eradicate the beetles with an insecticide.
In addition to applying chemicals, the department has drawn up rules for moving out of the quarantined area soil, plants and yard waste that could harbor beetles.
Some 59 businesses will be affected, including seven hop producers, the department estimates.
The department has described various treatment options for vegetation and the top 8 inches of soil, such as heating the material to 140 degrees for one hour.
Agriculture department spokeswoman Amber Betts said Wednesday the department and city of Grandview are setting up a site for residents and businesses to drop off regulated material.
The area includes 4,838 acres of hops. The department proposes to trap for beetles in hop fields. If beetles are found, hop bines must be treated with a pesticide before leaving the area.
Other regulated items include non-commercial compost, un-shucked corn, cut flowers and sod.
The department said it did not identify any corn or flower producers that would be affected by the quarantine.
The department initially proposed regulating manure, corn silage, and all compost and soil. The department narrowed the quarantine's scope after surveying businesses.
Regulating those items would cost businesses a lot of money, according to the department, which said it excluded everything with a relatively low risk of spreading Japanese beetles.