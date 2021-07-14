Japanese beetles are being caught by "bagfuls" in and around Grandview, Wash., heightening concern about a new pest infestation in Central Washington.
The Washington Department of Agriculture will hang 3,000 more traps as fast as it can to catch as many beetles as possible this summer, department spokeswoman Karla Salp said Tuesday.
An eradication effort with chemicals will have to wait for an environmental assessment. The department also may establish a quarantine to regulate soil, plants and other material that can harbor beetles.
"This is going to be a multiyear, long-term project," Salp said. "As far as damage to agriculture and potential impact, the Japanese beetle is much more of a threat than the Asian giant hornet right now."
Japanese beetles, established in the eastern U.S. but rare in Washington, have a wide-ranging diet that includes fruit, hops, grass and asparagus.
The department trapped two Japanese beetles last year in Grandview and one in Sunnyside, both in Yakima County. Plus, a Grandview woman reported finding dozens of beetles on her roses.
This year, the department, alerted by the woman's report, put up about 500 traps in and around Grandview and are catching too many beetles to keep a running count.
"We're catching them by bagfuls at a time," Salp said. "This is a much bigger problem than we anticipated at the end of last season.
"We need to get these traps up and get as many beetles out of the environment as possible," she said.
The Oregon Department of Agriculture has been battling Japanese beetles for several years in Portland and its suburbs. The department treats lawns and flower beds with a granular larvicide.
Unlike gypsy moths, another pest that Western states battle keep out, Japanese beetles can't be sprayed from the air. They spend 10 months of the year underground. Salp said the agriculture department is potentially looking at treating about 20,000 acres from the ground.
"It's a huge undertaking," she said. "It could impact a lot of people and a lot of farmers."
The USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service maintains a Japanese beetle quarantine to prevent the pest from spreading on aircraft. The quarantine does not regulate the movement of plants or plant material.
The APHIS quarantine is intended to keep Japanese beetles out of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, California and five other Western states.
Pheromone-baited Japanese beetle traps are commercially available.