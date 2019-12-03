PROSSER, Wash. — The Walter Clore Wine and Culinary Center in Prosser is accepting nominations for the 2020 Legends of Washington Wine Hall of Fame inductee.
Nominations are due Dec. 20. The inductee is usually announced in February and honored at the center’s gala in August. The Hall of Fame was established at the center’s inception in 2004 to honor the legacy of the late Walter Clore, a Washington State University research scientist regarded as the Father of Washington wines.
Hall of Fame members and center board members will choose the inductee based on criteria including the person’s impact and contributions to the industry.
Gary and Nancy Figgins, owners of Leonetti Cellar in Walla Walla, were the 2019 inductees. Their 1978 cabernet was named best in the nation in the 1980s by Wine & Spirits Magazine.
They helped foster the development of Walla Walla as a premium wine destination and played a large role in establishing the Institute for Enology and Viticulture at Walla Walla Community College.
For more on nomination criteria visit: https://theclorecenter.org/legends-gala.html.
— Dan Wheat