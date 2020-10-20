PORTLAND — One of the most anticipated — and profitable — weekends for Willamette Valley wineries is getting a pandemic shakeup.
Wine Country Thanksgiving is an annual tradition that dates back nearly 40 years. In 2019, more than 140 wineries from Portland to Eugene opened their tasting room doors for special events, including live entertainment, new wine releases and food pairings.
To keep guests safe this year while ensuring proper social distancing, the Willamette Valley Wineries Association announced it is taking Wine Country Thanksgiving and stretching it from a single weekend to four weekends, running Nov. 27-29, Dec. 4-6, Dec. 11-13 and Dec. 18-20.
The new promotion, called “Holiday in Wine Country,” encourages patrons to visit wine country safely, while providing more intimate one-on-one tastings with small groups of friends and family.
“This year has been upended like never before, but it’s nice to know there are certain constants, like outstanding Willamette Valley wine and the generosity tied to the holiday season,” said Morgen McLaughlin, executive director of the Willamette Valley Wineries Association. “This year, we’re especially grateful for a hardy community that’s done so much to help keep the industry afloat.”
A second holiday campaign, called “The Giving Season,” begins Oct. 27 and ends Dec. 31. Visitors and online shoppers may receive a variety of thank-you gifts, from merchandise and gift cards to special tastings and discounts.
As in previous years, a central element of “The Giving Season” will be the Willamette Cares Food Share, with participating wineries and members of the Willamette Valley Wineries Association donating $100 per business to the Oregon Food Bank Network supporting their local communities.
The initial collective donation by all participating wineries and other hospitality businesses totals $7,000.
“In a normal year, Willamette Valley wine country would be humming with busy tasting rooms, trade events and more,” McLaughlin said. “Right now, wineries are dependent on direct-to-consumer sales more than ever. ‘The Giving Season’ gives thanks to all of you, especially consumers, who’ve gone out of their way to offer help.”
Reservations are required for most wineries and tasting rooms. For a calendar of events, visit www.willamettewines.com/willamette-valley-giving-season.