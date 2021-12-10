TURNER, Ore. — Willamette Valley Vineyards will begin paying overtime wages for farmworkers beginning in 2022, as the Oregon Legislature considers lifting the federal overtime exemption for agricultural employees statewide.
Founder and CEO Jim Bernau said the company — a leading producer of Pinot noir wine — has approximately 45 full-time hourly field workers, ballooning to 135 at harvest.
Agricultural workers will also receive a 6.2% increase in their base pay effective Jan. 1 to keep pace with inflation, Bernau said.
"The rapid rise of inflation is hurting our hourly paid farm employees the most," he said. "They're under a real strain."
Under the 1938 Fair Labor Standards Act, most U.S. workers are guaranteed minimum wages and overtime pay. Farmworkers, however, were excluded from the law.
State Rep. Andrea Salinas, a Portland-area Democrat, will reintroduce a bill in the 2022 legislative session that will overturn the exemption and phase in overtime pay for farmworkers.
Lawmakers in neighboring Washington state already passed a similar law requiring overtime pay for farmworkers after 55 hours a week in 2022, 48 hours in 2023 and 40 hours in 2024. Any hours worked above those limits must be paid time-and-a-half.
Bernau said Willamette Valley Vineyards will follow the Washington schedule, even as Oregon's rules continue to take shape.
"Part of that has to do with setting in motion what we need to make sure that we're fair with our farmworker families, and also to retain them," he said. "I think more than ever, employers are reminded that employees have choices. Farm work needs to be an attractive choice for farm families."
At the same time, Bernau acknowledged that not all farms are able to take on higher labor costs.
Willamette Valley Vineyards is vertically integrated, with a winery in the Salem Hills near Turner, Ore., which he said gives them more tools to overcome higher costs, such as establishing new markets, expanding distribution or creating new products.
Bernau estimated the increase in base pay will cost Willamette Valley Vineyards $111,000 annually, while overtime could cost as much as $333,333 per year.
"We're going to figure it out," he said. "We don't really know how precisely we're going to address these costs, but when we work with our farmworkers, and we all share the same goal, we have a much higher likelihood of success. We need the farmworkers' trust and support."
Despite the pandemic, Bernau said Willamette Valley Vineyards had its best year financially in 2020. The company earned $6.9 million in net income, up from $5.6 million in 2019, according to a report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
To protect small farms, Bernau said Oregon's agricultural overtime law should take into consideration all different farm sectors and their unique seasonal needs.
He is also advocating that the state provide funding to help small farms make the transition without costing workers their jobs or forcing producers out of business.
The Oregon Farm Bureau and other agricultural groups have argued that, despite its good intentions, agricultural overtime as currently proposed in Oregon could force farms to reduce workers' hours, switch to less labor-intensive crops or move out of Oregon to control costs.
Farmers are price-takers, they note, meaning they cannot simply pass along higher costs to the consumer.
Groups are concerned, too, that a lawsuit recently filed to end the overtime exemption could harm negotiations over a legislative solution that would ease the burden for small farms.
"I'm really hoping that those lawmakers, especially on the progressive side of the scale, listen to us," Bernau said. "We share the same goals. We just need to figure out how to get there, together.
"I hope they see this as a sign of goodwill," he added.