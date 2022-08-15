Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press (copy)

Washington state is expected to produce a smaller-than-average crop this year due in part to a prolonged cool, stormy spring. 

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

Apple industry leaders predict Washington state will produce a smaller-than-average crop this year due in part to a cold and stormy spring that damaged blossoms and limited pollination.

The Washington State Tree Fruit Association on Monday projected that the 2022 state fresh apple crop will total 108.7 million 40-pound boxes, an 11.1% decrease from last year's 122.3 million boxes and significantly smaller than the five-year average of 128.3 million boxes.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you