Apple industry leaders predict Washington state will produce a smaller-than-average crop this year due in part to a cold and stormy spring that damaged blossoms and limited pollination.
The Washington State Tree Fruit Association on Monday projected that the 2022 state fresh apple crop will total 108.7 million 40-pound boxes, an 11.1% decrease from last year's 122.3 million boxes and significantly smaller than the five-year average of 128.3 million boxes.
This prediction falls in line with earlier estimates from growers at the Washington Apple Commission meeting May 26, who had forecast 105 million to 115 million boxes.
Growers at the commission meeting based their estimates on how apple trees bloomed this spring, which many said was "spotty," in some cases with entire orchard blocks not blooming.
“My take is, it seems like nobody has a good crop,” commissioner Jim Thomas had said at the May meeting.
Jon DeVaney, president of Washington State Tree Fruit Association, or WSTFA, said in a statement Monday that his organization is nevertheless "pleased with the size of the harvest, particularly in the face of a long, cold spring."
DeVaney said WSTFA members are still evaluating the impact of the prolonged cold weather and are gauging ongoing crop development.
Apple harvest typically begins in August and continues into November. In previous years, figures on crop volumes have frequently changed as the harvest season has progressed.
"Weather is always a factor, and some varieties still have several months of growth ahead," said DeVaney.
WSTFA's estimates show that five popular apple varieties will make up the majority of the harvest. Gala is leading at 20% of total production. Red Delicious and Honeycrisp are each projected at 14%, followed by Granny Smith at 13.4% and Fuji at 12.7%.
Cosmic Crisp, a new proprietary variety grown only in Washington state, will make up 4.6% of the harvest this year, up from 3.2% last year.
The organic category also continues to grow. Washington leads the nation in production of organic apples, accounting for more than 90% of domestic production. This year, Washington's organic apple crop is forecasted to be 14.4 million boxes, 13% of the total harvest.
According to WSTFA, apples grown in Washington state are sold in more than 40 countries, although exports have fallen since COVID-19 hit in 2020.
According to data from the Northwest Horticultural Council and Washington Apple Commission, Washington's apple exports hit a 22-year low this January, with only 21.3% of the state's apples being exported compared to the 31% pre-COVID average due to tariffs, shipping congestion and disrupted global markets.
With some markets and shipping lines still out of whack, growers welcome this year's smaller crop; a large crop could be harder to market and ship globally.
In a statement, Derek Sandison, director of the Washington State Department of Agriculture, said apple harvest remains vitally important to the state's economy, representing about $7.5 billion in annual economic impact.
"Although they have faced many challenges this year, I wish the workforce and the state’s growers success as they begin another great harvest," said Sandison.
