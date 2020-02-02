DAVIS, Calif. — Alireza Pourreza is exploring pathways to convert aerial images from drones that monitor crop fields into data that farmers can use.
A farm advisor and research faculty at the University of California-Davis and the UC system’s cooperative extension, Pourreza’s specialty is digital agriculture.
“We develop interpretation models to make sense of the data that's collected from the orchard or farm,” Pourreza said. “Specifically, we do aerial imaging using drones with different sensors, analyze it, and convert it into actionable recommendations for crop yield, nutrition and disease.”
In line with precision agriculture, what he and his team focus on is stitching the images together for a comprehensive view of the field, and interpreting it.
They then use the interpretative models as decision support tools to come up with custom recommendations for each section of a field — as opposed to conventional methods in which growers manage entire fields the same.
He works with a variety of specialty crops, ranging from tree nuts such as almonds to fruits such as citrus and table grapes.
Virtual orchard technology describes the canopy geometry of each individual tree in an orchard. Orchard topography, individual tree canopy cover, volume, height, size and spacing can then be estimated to generate prescription maps for precision management of the orchard.
This technology has several applications, from orchard monitoring and management to yield forecasting, mapping blossoms, robotic pruning and thinning, variable pesticide application, harvesting, irrigation and nutrient management.
“To get viability data we need large-scale monitoring devices, typically cameras,” Pourreza said. “We collect both visible and invisible data, and nutrition status of different plants.”
He evaluates nutrition status based on color grading — assessing the leaf color if a plant is under nourished as opposed to when it’s getting sufficient water and nutrition.
Invisible data refers to images that may not be easily visible to the human eye. He explained how people can see only a small portion of the electromagnetic spectrum.
“We cannot see ultraviolet light, that's why we wear UV glasses,” Pourreza said. “But plants have signals in some of those invisible ranges. They will look similar to the eye, but with captured images we can distinguish nuanced differences in their color. It's like a night vision camera that works in non-visible bands.”
The sensors he works with can be customized for different purposes, from assessing crop health to nitrogen efficiency. His team also creates software to help analyze the hundreds of images that drones generate.
“Many growers have drones with cameras, and my work in the digital ag lab is helping them learn how to use it in the right way.”