Al Courchesne of Brentwood, Calif., switched from teaching to full-time farming.

BRENTWOOD, Calif. — When Al Courchesne decided to quit his teaching job in Hawaii to farm in California, he got some good advice.

“I came here as a complete novice, and the first local farmer I talked to said, ‘Plant peaches, you’ll make nothing but money,’" Courchesne said. “He was right. People love peaches, and peaches grow better here than anywhere, even Georgia.”

